FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A man was found dead in Fort Payne on Sunday after officials said shots were fired in the area.

Fort Payne Police say they responded to an altercation involving shots fired near the 1000 block of Gault Avenue North. When they arrived on the scene, officers and medics found a deceased man.

Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said a person involved with the situation is being interviewed and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story.