MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed one man has died following an incident on Monday night.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a domestic violence all in the 900-block of Olinger Road in Scottsboro just before 9 p.m. Monday.

When deputies arrived, they found a white male with stab wounds. Medics were called, but authorities say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office says they responded along with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Investigators to begin an investigation.

The sheriff’s office says 29-year-old Andrew Landers of Phil Campbell was arrested and booked into the Marshall County Jail. He was charged with murder and is being held without bond.

The body of the victim has been taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for further investigation.

Authorities say there are no additional details available as the investigation is ongoing.