A man in his 50s has died in an apparent drowning in the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville.

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — One man died after an apparent drowning in Guntersville.

The Marshall County Coroner’s Office confirmed Frank James Bukszar, 52, of Somerville was pronounced dead on the scene due to accidental drowning.

The initial call for help came to 911 around 11 a.m. Sunday and a dive team was dispatched to the Honeycomb area of Lake Guntersville.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and News 19 will update if we learn more.