CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a Guntersville man died in an accident at Cullman Casting Corporation on Thursday night.

According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, 38-year-old Michael Thompson died in the accident. It happened inside the facility around 10:30 p.m.

Local agencies are investigating the death and this story will be updated as we learn more.