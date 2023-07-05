MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 43-year-old man on death row was denied yet another attempt at a new trial, according to recently-filed court documents.

On September 6, 2012, a jury found Jessie Livell Phillips guilty of capital murder – two or more for the 2009 shooting death of Erica Droze Phillips, who was 8 weeks pregnant. The jury also unanimously recommended the death penalty, and Marshall County Circuit Judge Tim Riley later sentenced him to death.

Phillips’ Rule 32 filing aimed at getting a new trial with hopefully a different outcome, and Riley denied the over 130-page appeal, saying it was seemingly identical to his previous attempts.

The claim was “a nearly verbatim restatement of a substantive claim” referenced in earlier appeal requests, wrote Riley.

Phillips claimed he had ineffectual counsel both during and before the trial, saying attorneys Gardner and Robin Carter Clem failed to provide proper counsel during the penalty phase of the trial in eight different instances.

That included a “failure to investigate and present evidence that Philips was sexually abused, that his mother was physically abused, that Phillips experienced neglect due to his mother’s drug addiction, he endured childhood instability, that counsel should have presented evidence regarding his intellectual deficits, evidence regarding past acts of violence allegedly committed by Erica should have been further investigated, and his attorneys should have hired a forensic psychologist to testify regarding the alleged childhood trauma and PTSD Phillips alleges he suffers from.”

According to News 19’s previous reporting, the couple, their two young children, and Droze-Phillips’ brother, Billy, were all at Lakeside Car Wash in Guntersville when the shooting happened.

In court documents, Phillips is said to have gotten angry after his wife hadn’t changed their young daughter’s wet diaper. He was accused of shooting Droze-Phillips in the back of the head, leaving her body lying in a car wash bay.

The 23-year-old died the next morning at Huntsville Hospital.

Phillis made an attempt to appeal his conviction in 2015, but the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upheld the ruling. In the same ruling, however, the case was sent back to the trial court for resentencing. Early in 2016, Judge Riley again sentenced him to death.

The case was the first of its kind in Alabama, implementing “Brody’s Law,” passed in the Alabama legislature in 2006. The new bill allowed Phillips to be prosecuted for the death of Droze-Phillips’ unborn child.

The Brody Bill was created in honor of Brody Parker, the unborn child of Brandie Parker of Albertville who was eight months pregnant when she was fatally shot. The law applies throughout pregnancy and protects women during all nine months of pregnancy.

Then-District Attorney Steve Marshall said at the time that if it hadn’t been for that legislation, they wouldn’t have been able to pursue a capital case or a death sentence against Phillips.

Phillips made another attempt for an appeal in 2017, but the Alabama Supreme Court denied his request.

Judge Riley concluded the appeal by saying “…This court finds that petitioner Jessie Phillips is due no relief from his capital murder convictions and death sentence. It is, hereby, ordered, adjudged and decreed that Phillips’ amended Rule 32 petition is denied.”