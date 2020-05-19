Man charged with theft after stealing from Huntsville business, police searching for second man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A man faces charges in Jackson County in connection to thefts from a Huntsville business. 39-year-old Spencer Rick Coates is charged with receiving stolen property in the first degree.

Deputies say they recovered a stolen side-by-side UTV in Skyline worth nearly $23,000. Scottsboro Police also recovered a second side-by-side and utility trailer worth almost $20,000. All three were reported stolen from a Huntsville business on May 3.

Warrants are also out for 34-year-old Richard Allen Green of Section. He’s wanted in a separate string of thefts. ATVs, a UTV, and other items were stolen in Macedonia, Section, and Dutton.