Man charged with tampering with inflatable projection screen during rally at Marshall County courthouse

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man has been charged with criminal mischief in connection with an incident involving an inflatable screen at a rally for the removal of the Confederate flag outside the Marshall County courthouse in Albertville.

While many of Say Their Names Alabama’s protests have been peaceful, last week’s ended in the destruction of property by counter-protestors.

One member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans is accused of stabbing an inflatable screen that Say Their Names Alabama was planning to use for a virtual concert. The gash was able to be fixed with tape, but witnesses and the owner of the screen did file a police report against the accused man.

Albertville Police arrested Billy Wayne McClendon of Boaz and charged him with third-degree criminal mischief. McClendon was released after posting a $500 bond.