Man charged with sexually abusing juvenile, possessing child pornography

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A man from Collinsville is accused of sexually abusing a juvenile and having child pornography.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon says their investigations unit got a call from Cherokee County DHR about possible sexual abuse of a juvenile.

After investigation, authorities charged Joshua Todd Yarbrough, 39, with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree sexual abuse and possession of child pornography.

“Protection of our children is our number ONE priority and always will be! Working relationships continue to improve across county lines and this is what I love to see (working together),” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden. “Outstanding job done by our investigators, acting fast and following leads to make an arrest. It’s sad a situation like this happens, it damages a child’s life forever. We ALL need to pray for these situations and families involved. God Bless!”