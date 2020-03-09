Man charged with killing DeKalb County child takes plea deal

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man charged with killing a Crossville child pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge.

Noe Mateo, 26, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of felony murder Monday, according to court documents. He was given a 20-year sentence as a result of the deal.

Mateo had been charged with capital murder for the 2017 death of a child who was under the age of 14. DeKalb County authorities said Mateo and the child were both living at a home in Crossville at the time of the child’s death in February 2017.

Mateo was arrested in August 2018 in Georgia and brought back to DeKalb County to face the charge.