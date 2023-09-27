JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Court records show a man accused of murder in Jackson County has been arrested for having a contraband weapon in the county jail – made from a toothbrush.

Dima Stevanovich Novikov, 29, was charged with murder after authorities say they found 61-year-old Terry Wayne Warren suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in his home.

Just over a month after he was charged with murder in Jackson County, he was arrested for promoting prison contraband and transferred to Madison County.

According to Sheriff Rocky Harnen, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a call on May 26 about shots fired on County Road 17 in Skyline. Harnen said deputies arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. and found Warren.

Novikov was later identified as a suspect by JCSO investigators and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. A nationwide BOLO was also put out for Novikov, and he was arrested five days later in Chatsworth, Georgia by Murray County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to JCSO.

JCSO said in a press release that this murder investigation involved “countless man-hours” from multiple agencies in two states over the span of five days. “It should also be noted that during this investigation citizens of Jackson County called in numerous tips, which greatly assisted in this arrest.”

Novikov was extradited to Jackson County, where he was found during a shakedown on July 6 with what an indictment described as a “toothbrush that had been filed down to a sharp point.” Court documents also state deputies were informed he intended to use it on corrections deputies and another inmate before it was located rolled up in the waistband of his underwear.

(Photo: Court Documents)

On July 7, following the prison contraband charge, Novikov was transported to the Madison County Jail due to alleged security concerns, according to online court documents.

He is still being held in Madison County while he is waiting for his October arraignment hearing, with no bond set.