Man charged with hitting Fort Payne officer’s vehicle

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Fort Payne police officer escaped injury Wednesday after being rear-ended by a man who police said was driving drunk.

The officer was following a motorist with vehicle trouble on Interstate 59 Wednesday when police said Tremel Dwayne Evans, 32, of Moody, hit him from behind.

The officer saw Evans coming and tried to move off into the emergency lane but didn’t make it all the way, police said. His vehicle was pushed completely off the road.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes of I-59 near exit 218.

Evans also had a 2-year-old child in an unsecured child seat, police said.

No one was injured, but the child was taken to the hospital for observation, according to police.

Evans was charged with DUI, second-degree marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia possession and reckless endangerment of a child.