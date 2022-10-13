ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Albertville Police Department (APD) arrested a man on attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting someone with a crossbow.

The APD said officers arrested and charged Caleb Matthew Spurlin, 32, of Albertville with attempted murder after an incident on Tuesday.

The APD said officers responded to Carlin Street in Albertville on a report of a weapon-related assault. Officers on the scene found a man named Roy Patterson Jr., 38, of Albertville has been shot in the torso with a bolt from a crossbow.

Patterson was treated on the scene by Albertville Fire and Rescue personnel and was later airlifted to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD detectives on the scene claimed Patterson was shot by a roommate, later identified as Spurlin, after an argument. Spurlin was arrested on the scene.

Spurlin is being held at the Marshall County Jail on a $2,500 bond.