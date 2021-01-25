Man charged with assault in Marshall County shooting investigation

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – A man from New Hope is charged with assault in connection with a shooting investigation in Grant.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were called to a possible shooting at a home on Schnault Hollow Road on January 4.

Deputies said witnesses told them a man had been shot in the leg after the two men had gotten in an argument. Investigators said neither man was at the home when they got there. The victim had been taken to Huntsville Hospital by a friend.

Deputies say the suspect, identified as Damon Edward Stapler, had left the area in a white Cadillac.

Stapler was arrested on January 9 and charged with first-degree assault.

Stapler was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.