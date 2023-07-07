MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have charged a man with assault in connection with a stabbing investigation.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) confirmed Albertville Police officers were called to Hustleville Road on July 6, because a man had been stabbed.

Officers said the man appeared to have been attacked with a knife. Authorities said the victim had serious injuries to his face, torso, and arms. Emergency crews took the man to UAB Hospital in critical condition. Authorities said they have since learned the victim is up and talking.

Officers found the altercation took place at the victim’s home on Terrell Road in the Martling community.

Albertville PD officers, as well as MCSO deputies and investigators, were all called to that scene where they determined there was a violent assault.

While that scene was being processed and witnesses were interviewed, agents with the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit and Dekalb County located a suspected vehicle and two persons of interest in Crossville.

Investigators at the crime scene discovered a fight between the victim and at least three other people happened in the victim’s home. During the fight, someone who was armed with a knife violently attacked the victim.

Authorities identified William Frederick Robert Leopold as their primary suspect in the altercation.

Leopold was detained and charged with first-degree assault. Leopold was taken to the Marshall County Jail on a $30,000 bond.