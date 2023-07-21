FORT PAYNE, Ala (WHNT) — The Fort Payne Police Department (FPPD) says a man has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl Wednesday.

Shyheim Hassan Moore, 23, was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and first-degree assault in connection with the shooting that took place on Gault Avenue N and 16th Street NW.

According to the department, Moore was originally arrested Wednesday on charges of second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was among several people the FPPD said were arrested on drug charges during the investigation of the shooting.

The department said Wednesday officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of 16th Street NW and Gault Avenue. A BOLO was issued and after canvassing the area, officers found two vehicles that they believe were involved.

FPPD said Moore appeared for his initial court appearance Friday. The department said he is currently being held in the DeKalb County Detention Center on a bond of $231,000.