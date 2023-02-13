RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Rainsville Police officers arrested a man on drug and gun-related charges after authorities said he was found with them at his work.

The Rainsville Police Department (RPD) said officers were dispatched to a business in the 3400 block of AL 35 on February 9. The supervisor of the business reportedly told officers that one of the male employees was “not acting normal” and said they may have a gun.

RPD said that when officers arrived on scene, they found Paul William Poe attempting to drive away. Officers stopped him and found drug paraphernalia in “plain sight” in his vehicle, according to the department.

(Photo: Rainsville Police Department)

Authorities say they searched Poe’s vehicle and found a controlled substance, a handgun and other paraphernalia in his possession.

Poe was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and for being a person forbidden to possess a firearm.

He was taken to the Dekalb County Jail and his bond was set at $9,500, but he was released the same day he was arrested.