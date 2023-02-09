DEKALB COUNTY, Ala (WHNT) — The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) says an Oxford man was arrested Thursday for interference with custody charges.

DCSO said that Corvarius Rynell White, 21, of Oxford was arrested and charged with interference with custody. The code of Alabama defines interference with custody as taking “any child under the age of 18 from the lawful custody of his/her parent, guardian or other lawful custodian.”

The law also applies to any committed individual.

DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden thanked to Tuscaloosa Police Deaprtment, Vernon Police Department, Huntsville FBI Office, Atlanta FBI Office, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals for their work on the investigation.

“Thank you all for the tireless hours you all worked and for never stopping and never giving up until we brought her home safely,” he said.