SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — A man arrested for assaulting his girlfriend is also accused of assaulting a Scottsboro police officer and injuring him while he was being booked into the county jail.

According to the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD), Stevens Borgella is charged with third-degree domestic violence, resisting arrest and second-degree assault.

Officers with SPD responded to a domestic violence situation on John T. Reid Parkway on Sunday, and determined that he had assaulted his girlfriend. Authorities placed him under arrest for third degree domestic violence.

SPD says that Borgella resisted arrest at the scene and during the booking process, assaulted an officer, injuring him. He was additionally charged with resisting arrest and second-degree assault.

Borgella was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $3,500 bond.