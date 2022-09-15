ARAB, Ala. (WHNT) — A 37-year-old man was arrested following a recent drug investigation in Arab, local authorities say.

Douglas George was charged with drug trafficking and a bond revocation after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Task Force, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region F Drug Task Force and the FBI’s Safe Streets Task Force carried out a search warrant.

Agents searched a room at the Quality Inn Motel in Arab on September 9, based on an ongoing investigation into drug activity in the area.

That search yielded a find of around one pound of methamphetamine, one pound of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax pills and liquid GHB.

“Cases like this can only be achieved by working together,” said Sheriff Phil Sims. “I have deputies assigned to the state, federal and local drug task forces as agents so they can work together and get this poison off the streets. A seizure of this type will have a significant impact on the drug trade in this area.”

George was taken to the Marshall County Jail, where he is being held without bond.