POWELL, Ala. (WHNT) — One man was arrested on drug-related charges in DeKalb County after authorities say he used a sharpie to alter his license plate.

Stephen Malone, Powell Police Department’s Chief of Police said it was during a routine patrol that he and Officer Gage Wilson saw something that looked…a little odd.

(Powell Police Department)

They both took a closer look at the license plate on the vehicle and quickly realized the sticker had been marked with a sharpie, altering the date so it looked like it was up-to-date.

During their investigation, it was determined that 28-year-old Shaun Bingham of Dutton, Alabama, had nearly twenty-five grams (close to an ounce) of what they suspected was methamphetamine in his possession.

(Powell Police Department)

Chief Malone says in Alabama, drug trafficking is considered twenty-eight grams of methamphetamine.

Bingham was also in possession of a glass pipe, digital scale, and plastic baggies, according to Malone.

(Powell Police Department)

Bingham was charged with one count of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one citation for an expired tag.

Shaun David Bingham

(Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

He was booked into the Jackson County Detention Center without incident. His bond was set at $15,300.

Chief Malone says he wants to praise all of his officers for being so proactive and vigilant.

“As I’ve stated time and time again, I encourage everyone who has a drug addiction or mental health crisis to please seek help or contact their local Police Department [or] Sheriff’s Office for guidance,” said Malone. “It’s never shameful to seek help, especially when it comes to addiction.”