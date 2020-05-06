Man arrested after motorcycle chase in Marshall, DeKalb counties

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities arrested an Albertville man Tuesday after a chase that ran through Marshall and DeKalb counties.

Richard Anderson was arrested in Rainsville after the chase ended, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with reckless endangerment and attempting to elude, authorities said. He also had warrants for failure to appear on burglary and drug charges as well as two escape charges, they said.

Deputies said they first saw Anderson riding a motorcycle at a high rate of speed in the Asbury area and chased him through Marshall and DeKalb counties at speeds of more than 130 miles per hour. DeKalb County deputies and police from Geraldine, Fyffe and Rainsville also helped during the chase, they said.

Anderson was taken into custody after a short foot chase, authorities said.

He was jailed on bonds totaling $33,500.