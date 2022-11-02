BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — The Boaz Police Department (BPD) has arrested a man after a bomb threat was called into Marshall Medical Center South.

BPD said Jeffery Lynn Prater was arrested after a threat was called into the hospital.

The department said officers responded to the hospital at around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after the hospital reported it had received a call saying there was a bomb in the hospital.

BPD said the hospital was placed on lockdown while officers did walkthroughs along with staff to ensure there was not a threat present. The building was ultimately cleared.

The department said after the hospital was clearned it was discovered Prater had earlier gotten into an argument with hospital staff and was asked to leave.

BPD said Prater was spotted by officers at a Circle K gas station after the hospital was cleared. The department said after questioning, Prater addmitted to calling in the threat.

BPD said Prater was arrested and charged with making a terrorist threat. The department said Prater will be transported to the Marshall County Jail with a $15,000 bond.