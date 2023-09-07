GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — A man was arrested in Grant after authorities say he ‘shoved and made numerous threats’ to his father.

Christopher Evett was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and third-degree elder abuse and neglect.

On September 6, 2023, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and officers with the Grant Police Department (GPD) responded to a call on Welcome Home Road to assist medics with “a possibly suicidal subject.”

When officers arrived, MCSO said they made contact with a heavily intoxicated man who was making verbal threats and cursing officers.

During the course of their investigation, deputies reportedly discovered that the intoxicated male had also been involved in an altercation with his 73-year-old father prior to the deputies being dispatched. MCSO says the father told officers that the subject had shoved him, and made numerous threats to him.

Evett was arrested and taken to the Marshall County Jail. His bond is set at $3,000 for each charge.