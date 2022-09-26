MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A Cullman County man has been charged with posing as a law enforcement officer at local bars and nightclubs in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton on charges of impersonating a peace officer.

The sheriff’s office said they began receiving complaints in 2019 from Arab residents about a man who told them he was a law enforcement officer while at the bar.

Investigators said Jimenez reportedly told people he was an ALEA trooper, a Cullman County deputy, and an undercover drug agent. Investigators said Jimenez even told people he had been shot in the line of duty multiple times.

No charges were brought against Jimenez in 2019 due to lack of information. In January of 2022 during a traffic stop, Marshall County Deputies discovered Jimenez had warrants out in Elmore County for impersonating a peace officer and unlawful imprisonment.

Jimenez was transported to Autauga County to face those charges.

The sheriff’s office said the complaints about someone impersonating an officer at local bars began again last month.

On September 23, Jimenez was arrested by Marshall County Deputies. Deputies found Jimenez had a badge, strobe lights, a holster and bullets, but no weapon was found.

Jimenez is being held in the Marshall County jail on a $100,000 bond.