FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WHNT) — Authorities in DeKalb County said they arrested a man after they found him drunk and sitting inside a truck on a property after they were called about someone trying to steal the vehicle.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office along with the Crossville Police Department responded to an area on County Road 370 in the Kilpatrick community on December 13.

David Holcomb (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

When deputies arrived on the scene, they reportedly found 47-year-old David Michael Holcomb sitting inside the truck on the property, intoxicated. They also said the interior of the truck was damaged.

Following a “brief struggle,” Holcomb was taken out of the truck and placed under arrest.

He now faces multiple charges, including public lewdness, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, criminal mischief and public intoxication.

Following an investigation by the DeKalb County Criminal Investigators, Holcomb was also charged with breaking and entering a vehicle.

Holcomb remains in the custody of the DeKalb County Jail on a $12,500 bond.