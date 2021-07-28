Man accused of sexually assaulting child in Boaz

Robert Clarence Barnes is accused of sexually assaulting a child on Jan. 20. (Photo courtesy Boaz Police)

BOAZ, Ala. – Boaz Police said a man was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Boaz.

Police stated a child had met Robert Clarence Barnes, 44, online and had given him their home address where the alleged assault took place on Jan. 20.

Barnes was arrested Tuesday at Meyer Distributing in Birmingham after DNA evidence in the FBI’s criminal justice database matched DNA obtained from a sexual assault kit.

Barnes was wanted on a warrant from the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office for second-degree sodomy.

He was being returned to the Marshall County Jail as of Wednesday morning, and his bond will be set at $150,000.

Boaz Police said, in addition to the District Attorney’s Office, the East Metro Area Crime Center and Birmingham Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest.