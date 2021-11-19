Man accused of sexually abusing a minor jailed on $1.1 million bond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A man from Flat Rock has been accused of sexually abusing a minor.

After an investigation, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Anthony Bryson, 40 of Flat Rock, on November 18.

Bryson is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, and first-degree sodomy.

Bryson is in custody in the DeKalb County Jail on a $1,100,000 bond.

“To protect the family and the victim, as always, information on these cases is limited,” said Sheriff Nick Welden in a statement. “This is a great job by our investigators whose sole purpose is to protect our children from predators like this.”