DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — An Albertville man was arrested after court documents show he tried to film someone while changing clothes at a local gym.

21-year-old Colby Bryant Norris was charged with first-degree voyeurism, a felony.

According to online court records, Norris filmed a person at a local gym while they were changing clothes after using the tanning bed, for “the purpose of arousing or gratifying the sexual desire.”

The criminal complaint went on to say that Norris did this without consent on October 14.

Colby Norris (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Norris was arrested on October 28 at his Albertville home, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, which was not able to immediately identify which gym where the incident happened.

The sheriff’s office did say that this is not the first time Norris has been arrested on similar charges.

The 21-year-old was placed on a $50,000 bond and was later released from the custody of the DeKalb County Jail.

Online court documents show that a preliminary hearing has been filed in the case.