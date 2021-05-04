Man accused of impersonating federal agent in Fort Payne

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – Authorities arrested three people during an investigation into a fake federal agent.

Fort Payne Police say they began investigating on April 28, when a victim came into the department to file a report. The victim told investigators he was behind a Nissan Rogue on Beason Gap Road and the incident happened when he stopped at the red light.

The victim told police a man wearing a tactical vest got out of the vehicle and approached the victim with a gun in his hand. The victim said the man identified himself as a federal agent during their conversation, while he pointed a gun at the victim’s head. The the man returned to his vehicle and drove away.

Police say the victim was able to describe the vehicle and got the tag number.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helped FPPD serve a search warrant at a local campground.

Authorities arrested Richard Brian Tra’Bael, 50 of Fort Payne, formerly of Georgia, and charged him with impersonating a peace officer, second-degree possession of forged instruments, and aggravated assault menacing.

Officers also arrested Shaddai’yah Shadowlyn Tra’Bael, 54, and Vanessa Antionatte Allen, 28, and charged them both with possession of forged instruments.

The suspects were taken to the Dekalb County Detention Center. Bond for Richard Tra’Bael was set at $30,000. The bonds for Tra’Bael and Allen were set at $15,000 each.

If you feel you are a victim of Mr. Tra’Bael while he was acting as an officer to please contact investigators at the Fort Payne Police Department at 256-845-1414.