Main Street Music Festival in Albertville won’t happen this year

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Organizers of the Main Street Music Festival say they’re taking a year off.

A post on the festival’s Facebook page Wednesday said they would be taking a year off after 10 years of putting on the free festival in downtown Albertville.

According to the post, the future plan would be to move the festival to the Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater next year. Construction on the park is ongoing.

The festival is the largest in Marshall County, bringing in anywhere between 30,000 and 40,000 people to downtown Albertville.

Past acts to perform at the festival include The Marshall Tucker Band, Drivin’ N Cryin’, Bret Michaels and .38 Special.