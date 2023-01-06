Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting early Friday morning while responding to a domestic violence call.

Authorities say officers responded to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the area in the 200 block of Dixon Road.

According to the MCSO, no deputies were hurt and there are no ‘outstanding’ suspects to report.

The MCSO says that at the request of Sheriff Kevin Turner, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will be leading the investigation. Authorities say this is ‘standard protocol’ for officer-involved shootings.

News 19 will continue to provide updates on the investigation here as we get them.