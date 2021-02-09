Longtime Stevenson Volunteer firefighter dies

STEVENSON, Ala. – A longtime member of the Stevenson Volunteer Fire Department has died.

Monday morning, Stevenson VFD announced Tony Jacoway died and had given over 20 years of service to the community.

In a statement on the department’s Facebook page, Stevenson VFD said Jacoway was more than just a servant to the community.

“We lost a servant to the community, a brother and most importantly, a friend. Even during times of sickness, he was an encouragement to others. Thank you for your service, brother. We’ve got it from here.” Stevenson Volunteer Fire Department

Stevenson VFD asked for thoughts and prayers for his family.