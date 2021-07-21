Longtime member of DeKalb County law enforcement dies

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Gary Bowen, who started his career with the Collinsville Police Department in 1979, died Tuesday. (Photo courtesy DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A longtime member of law enforcement in DeKalb County has died.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Gary Bowen died Tuesday.

Bowen retired from the Collinsville Police Department on January 31, 2019, as the longest-serving police chief in Alabama.

He started his career at the department in 1979, and couldn’t stay away from law enforcement for long; he joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and became the school resource officer for Collinsville School.

Services will be at Collinsville Funeral Home on Thursday, July 22. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with the funeral to follow at Sharpe Chapel.

Burial will be at Copeland Bridge Cemetery on County Road 39 with DeKalb County deputies serving as pallbearers and members of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency serving as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the DeKalb County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37, located at 1913 Forest Avenue NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967.