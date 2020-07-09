Local real estate company buys lunch for Marshall County law enforcement

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Ainsworth Real Estate and Ainsworth Homes showed support for Marshall County law enforcement and offered them free lunches at Chick-fil-A Wednesday.

All the officers and deputies needed to do was show employees their badge, and order.

Company officials posted about the lunch offer online with the hashtag #BackTheBlue, after hearing the story of the Daphne restaurant refusing service to those officers.

“I couldn’t imagine somebody turning down, serving somebody for something that they do to protect them., that just blows my mind,” said Realtor Tyler Martin.

Tyler says, “here at Ainsworth, we’re really thankful for our local law enforcement. We appreciate what they do an putting their life on the line every day.”

Several other Marshall County businesses have also been donating lunch and dinners to area law enforcement agencies for the last couple of months of the COVID-19 pandemic.