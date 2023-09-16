CROSSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Substance abuse continues to be an issue across North Alabama as the opioid epidemic continues to grip Alabama.

It’s why groups like the Recovery Organization of Support Specialists (R.O.S.S) are getting the word out in the community about the help they can provide.

In light of National Recovery Month, organizations like R.O.S.S are using September to connect people with substance abuse-related resources while celebrating recovery and helping others overcome their addiction.

R.O.S.S held its 2nd annual Many Pathways to Recovery event Saturday which was designed to celebrate recovery while connecting people with recovery-related resources all free of charge.

The organization is working to eliminate the stigma that they say is attached to those who are dealing with addiction. People gave testimonies about overcoming addiction and the event included live music and free food along with organizations on hand providing people with help.

Amanda Townson is an outreach specialist for R.O.S.S. She says it’s important for rural communities like Jackson and DeKalb counties to know they have resources available.

“We can do anything from getting them an assessment, providing transportation to treatment and from. We do peer support services before during and after treatment and once that individual has completed treatment we’ll stay with them until they get stable and we’ll plug them back into the recovery community,” Townson told News 19.

Townson herself dealt with addiction for 21 years. Her experience has led her down a path of assisting others in overcoming addiction like she did.

“I love my job I get to do that every day I get to go out into the community and I get to be the person that I needed when I was in my active addiction for those that doesn’t have anybody,” Townson said.

Organizations like R.O.S.S helped Mike Mcalister connect with the resources that helped him work through his hardships. He now has been reunited with his daughter after overcoming addiction.

“It means everything to me to have my little girl to be the dad that I always wanted to be to be a productive member of society,” Mcalister said, “ut mainly for my little girl, because she’s my world thanks to R.O.S.S and all the people here all the resources that they’ve got to help people get out of addiction. I’ve come along way.”

For people hesitant to reach out for substance abuse-related help, R.O.S.S says they’re a phone call away for those individuals. More information can be found here.