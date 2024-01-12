NORTH ALABAMA, (WHNT) — The Weather Authority is forecasting snow for much of the Tennessee Valley and with freezing temperatures and winter weather on the way local agencies are preparing to open warming centers.

With snow in the forecast and temperatures set to drop on Monday and Tuesday night several local agencies and non-profits have shared information about local warming shelters. News 19 is compiling a list of where to go to get out of the cold as organizations release information.

Madison County

The City of Huntsville says it and its community partner organizations are preparing for the freezing temperatures. The city said it will have three warming center locations available:

The Downtown Rescue Mission at 1400 Evangel Drive NW is open 24/7.

The Salvation Army at 305 Seminole Drive will operate its day shelter Monday through Wednesday from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Its overnight shelter will be available Monday through Sunday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

The Livin’ Room at 2820 Governors Drive will be open Monday at 4 p.m. until Wednesday.

The city said the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) can provide transportation to warming centers on Monday. To request a ride the city said people can call HPD’s non-emergency line at 256-722-7100.

City officials said for the rest of the week from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and after 9 p.m. residents can call HPD non-emergency number.

DeKalb County

The DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said it has coordinated with partners throughout the county to create a list of on-demand warming shelters. The EMA said for the public to access the facilities they need to call the DeKalb County EMA Duty officer at 256-845-8569 so they can coordinate with each center’s staff for opening and operations.

The agency asked that residents please call ahead at any time 24 hours a day and not simply show up to the locations. The EMA said the locations will only open after a request is received.

Those locations are:

Mentone Rescue Squad — next to the Mentone Community Center at 5951 Alabama Hwy 117.

Ider Community Center — at the intersection of Alabama Highway 117 and Dogwood Drive.

Henagar Community Center — in Henagar Park near the swimming pool complex.

The Upper Sand Mountain Parrish — on Alabama Highway 75 in Sylvania.

Rainsville/Plainview High School Saferoom — on the campus of Plainview High School.

Fyffe Church of God — at the Fyffe Softball Field Complex behind Fyffe High School.

Geraldine First Baptist Church — at 12830 Alabama Highway 227, Geraldine Alabama.

Crossville Community Center — near the Crossville Police Department.

Collinsville Fire Department — 545 N Valley Ave, Collinsville, AL.