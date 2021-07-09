Little River Canyon will host ‘Ranger-led hikes’ every Friday in July

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – The Little River Canyon National Preserve (LRCNP) is excited to announce free hikes led by park rangers every Friday for the month of July.

The programs will start at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Fridays, July 16th, 23rd, and 30th. Topics discussed will range from the plant and animal species that can be found at the preserve, to how to have fun safely in the wild waters of the Little River.

These ranger-led hikes will include a variety of trails, with different trail lengths and difficulties, as well as a wide variety of topics being covered.

They encourage those who plan to attend to wear sturdy, close-toed shoes, and bring water.

Reservations are not required, though the programs will depend on the weather.

The 9 a.m. nature hikes, though easy, are 2 hours long and will be at the Beaver Pond Trail, where participants can learn to identify edible berries, while discovering the wildlife of the area. Participants will meet at the Beaver Pond Trail parking lot, located on Highway 176/Little River Canyon Rim Parkway.

The 2 p.m. ranger talks will be held at the Little River Falls parking area off of State Route 35. Rangers will speak about how to enjoy the waters of the preserve safely. Little River is a wild and scenic rive that can be dangerous at times, and rangers want to help keep everyone enjoy the summer activities safely.

For more information on the programs, call (256) 845-9605, or click here.