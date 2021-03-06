Little River Canyon National Preserve offering free public events in March

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – If you’ve been eager to explore the Little River Canyon National Preserve, the park is offering free programs on Fridays and Saturdays in March.
- Carnivorous Plans – Friday, March 12; Friday, March, 19; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Learn the hows and whys of carnivorous plants and the many species across Alabama, including the endangered Green Pitcher Plant which is protected at Little River Canyon. Meet at the Little River Falls parking area off Alabama Highway 35
- Reading Tree Rings – Saturday, March 13; Saturday, March 20; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Learn how to read tree rings that can be found after trees are cut down and interpret them to understand the “natural history book” they provide. Meet at the Little River Falls parking area off Alabama Highway 35
- Cherokee Women & Nancy Ward – Friday, March 26; 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
- Women were considered the heads of Cherokee households, led councils, and headed negotiations. One in particular, Nancy Ward, played a major role in advancing the Cherokee Nation and the American Revolution. Learn about her life and what she did. Meet at the Little River Falls parking area off Alabama Highway 35
- Little Falls Trail Hike – Saturday, March 27; 2 p.m.
- Take a ranger-led hike along the rim and down to the river, learning more about the park. The hike is a 1.5-mile moderate hike, and participants should meet at the Little River Falls parking area information board.
All events other than the hike last 30 minutes; the hike lasts one hour and participants need to bring water and sturdy, closed-toed shoes.
For more information, contact the park at (256) 845-9605.