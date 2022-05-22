DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Don’t miss your chance to get involved with the 2022 Canyon Camp in DeKalb County this summer!

The Little River Canyon Center and Jacksonville State University (JSU) Field School will host its annual Canyon Camp this summer, beginning in June.

The camp dates from June 14 to 17 are for ages 5 through 8, while older campers in grades 5 and 6 will have their camp from July 12 to July 15.

According to visitlookoutmountain.com, the June camp dates run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with drop-off beginning at 8:30 a.m. each day. Every day’s events will be held at the canyon center.

The following schedule applies to the June 14 through June 17 dates for campers aged 5 to 8:

Day 1: Creek Day – Encounter live amphibians in the classroom and their natural habitats!

Day 2: Bugs and Decomposers Day – Meet larger than life insects and observe them in nature!

Day 3: Native People Groups Day – Learn the history and study real artifacts from Native People in the Lookout Mountain area.

Day 4: Fun with STEM – Create life-size bubbles, experiment with elephant toothpaste, and test your own rocket!

There was not a schedule available for the July 12 to July 15 Canyon Camp for those in grades 5 and 6; however, it is also held at the Canyon Center on the listed dates.

Registration for both camps costs $150 and is limited to 12 children each. For more information, contact 256-845-3548.