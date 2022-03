DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (AWFFD) recently located an adorable litter of black bear cubs in DeKalb County.

With the mama spooked away for a brief moment, the cubs were collared, “microchipped” with a PIT tag and weighed. The tags allow for the team to continue to monitor their growth and movement.

AWFFD is asking that if you see tracks, or even bears, to record your data and submit it to their website here.

Courtesy of Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division

