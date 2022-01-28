MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – As extremely cold weather makes its way to the Tennessee Valley, the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said several warming centers will be open across the county. These centers will be open overnight Friday to provide a safe place for those in the community who need a place to stay warm.

In Albertville, the Albertville Senior Center (709 S Broad St) will be open from 10 p.m. Friday-8 a.m. Saturday. In Arab, the Arab Senior Center (800 N Main St) will be open from 10 p.m. Friday-8 a.m. Saturday. Guntersville will have two locations, in partnership with Room In The Inn:

Lake City Assembly of God Gym (5025 Spring Creek Road) – open from 6 p.m. Friday-8 a.m. Saturday

Saint Williams Catholic Church Basement (929 Gunter Ave) – open from 8 a.m. Friday-7 a.m. Saturday

While the above warming centers are open specifically for the extremely cold temperatures overnight Friday, several other placers are open on a regular basis across the county to provide shelter for those who need a place to go:

Albertville Library (200 Jackson St) – 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Albertville Senior Center (709 S Broad St) – 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday

Arab Library (325 2nd St NW) – 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Arab Recreation Center (761 N Main St) – 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Arab Senior Center (800 N Main St) – 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

Boaz Library (404 Thomas Ave) – 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday

Boaz Recreation Center (400 Elizabeth St) – 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m Sunday

Boaz Senior Center (111 S Church St) – 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-4 p.m Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday

Curch of the Epiphany (1101 Sunset Dr, Guntersville) – Call (256) 582-4897 for hours

Douglas Senior Center (335 Stadium Cir, Horton) – 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday

First Baptist Church Albertville (309 E Main St) – 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

First Baptist Church Guntersville (1000 Gunter Ave) – 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

First United Methodist Albertville (204 Madison St) – 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday

First United Methodist Arab (1058 N Main St) – 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday

Guntersville Library (1240 O’Brig Ave) – 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m Saturday

Guntersville Senior Center (1500 Sunset Drive) – 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday

Martling Senior Center (4059 Martling Gap Road, Albertville) – 7-11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church (2650 Pine St, Albertville) – 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday

St. Williams Catholic (929 Gunter Ave, Guntersville) – 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday