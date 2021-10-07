LIST: Marshall County roads flooded due to heavy Wednesday rain

Be careful if you’re traveling in Marshall County Thursday.

The Marshall County EMA said several roads were flooded as a result of Wednesday’s heavy rain:

Main Street near Brookwood

Brookwood

7th Ave NW

4th St NE

Arab Thompson

Copeland Road

Hanes Road

Old Guntersville Road

In addition, Arab Police said numerous areas of Eddy Scant City Road were flooded and unpassable as of Thursday morning. Police advised drivers to avoid traveling on the road Thursday.

City officials also asked drivers to use extreme caution on all city roads, specifically:

10th St NW

City Park Drive at the Arab City Park

Shoals Creek Trail beside the Park

Now that the sun is coming up we are seeing more damage done overnight from the heavy rainfall and flooding. I am at Brashiers Chapel Rd at Beech Creek in Arab where the road has washed away. Please be safe on the roads today everyone! pic.twitter.com/9S3lu9cAKj — Hannah Jones (@hannahjonestv) October 7, 2021

In Marshall County Commission District 1, the following roads were closed or barricaded, with officials urging drivers to use extreme caution elsewhere in District 1:

Brashiers Chapel Road between Bluff View Road and Alrdige Gap Road

Eddie Scant City Road between Friendship Road and the District 1 Office near Holly Hill

Lowery Road NE

Friendship Road between Union Grove Road and New Friendship Road

Cobb Road