GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A full schedule of events for the 2022 Guntersville Lake Hydrofest has officially been released, and this year looks to be jam-packed!

The weekend-long, family-friendly event is slated for June 25-26, with gates opening at 8 a.m. on both days. The last day to purchase pre-sale tickets is Thursday, June 16.

This year’s event, held in Browns Creek along Sunset Drive, will be celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Roy Duby’s World Speed Record of 200.419 mph and will feature two full days of competitive powerboat racing.

Day one will kick off with H1 Unlimited Qualifying from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed immediately by opening ceremonies. From 10:15 -10:30, the Miss US U-36 exhibition run will be held.

Here is the full day’s lineup for Saturday, June 25:

8:00 a.m. – Gates open to the public

– Gates open to the public 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. – H1 Unlimited Qualifying

– H1 Unlimited Qualifying 10:00 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

– Opening Ceremonies 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36

– Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36 10:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Motorola Systems Grand Prix Heat 1A

– Motorola Systems Grand Prix Heat 1A 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Marshall Precision Manufacturing Pro-lite Heat 1A

– Marshall Precision Manufacturing Pro-lite Heat 1A 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – American Dumpster Unlimited Heat 1A

– American Dumpster Unlimited Heat 1A 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – WQSB Pro-lite Heat 1B

– WQSB Pro-lite Heat 1B 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Break on water

– Break on water 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – American Dumpster Unlimited Heat 1B

– American Dumpster Unlimited Heat 1B 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Randy Jones & Associates Pro-lite Heat 2A

– Randy Jones & Associates Pro-lite Heat 2A 2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Motorola Systems Grand Prix Heat 1B

– Motorola Systems Grand Prix Heat 1B 2:45 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Restoration Homes of North Alabama Pro-lite Heat 2B

– Restoration Homes of North Alabama Pro-lite Heat 2B 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Motorola Systems Grand Prix Heat 1C

– Motorola Systems Grand Prix Heat 1C 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Marshall County Tourism & Sports Unlimited Heat 2A

– Marshall County Tourism & Sports Unlimited Heat 2A 4:00 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36

– Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36 4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Marshall County Tourism & Sports Unlimited Heat 2B

– Marshall County Tourism & Sports Unlimited Heat 2B 5:00 p.m. – Gates Close

– Gates Close 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Pit Pass Tours (busing from event to venue to pits, tours every hour)

Events for Sunday, June 26:

8:00 a.m. – Gates open to the public

– Gates open to the public 8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – GPA & H1 Unlimited Testing

– GPA & H1 Unlimited Testing 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m. – Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36

– Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. – Guntersville Chevrolet Grand Prix Heat 2A

– Guntersville Chevrolet Grand Prix Heat 2A 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. – Unlimited Heat 3A

– Unlimited Heat 3A 10:15 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. – ROHOGO Pro-lite Heat 3A

– ROHOGO Pro-lite Heat 3A 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. – Guntersville Chevrolet Grand Prix Heat 2B

– Guntersville Chevrolet Grand Prix Heat 2B 11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Unlimited Heat 3B

– Unlimited Heat 3B 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Guntersville Chevrolet Grand Prix Heat 2C

– Guntersville Chevrolet Grand Prix Heat 2C 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Break on the water

– Break on the water 1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Special Touch Fire & Water Restoration Grand Prix Heat 3A

– Special Touch Fire & Water Restoration Grand Prix Heat 3A 1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36

– Exhibition Run: Miss US U-36 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Special Touch Fire & Water Restoration Grand Prix Heat 3B

– Special Touch Fire & Water Restoration Grand Prix Heat 3B 2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Unlimited Heat 4A

– Unlimited Heat 4A 3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Bankston Motor Homes Pro-lite Heat 3B

– Bankston Motor Homes Pro-lite Heat 3B 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Unlimited Heat 4B

– Unlimited Heat 4B 4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Grand Prix Southern Nationals Championship presented by Knighten Industries

– Grand Prix Southern Nationals Championship presented by Knighten Industries 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Pro-lite Championship presented by Fenom Digital

– Pro-lite Championship presented by Fenom Digital 5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – APBA Gold Cup Championship presented by Marshall County Tourism and Sports

– APBA Gold Cup Championship presented by Marshall County Tourism and Sports 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Pit Pass Tours (busing from event to venue to pits, tours every hour)

Prime viewing for spectators ranges from the Guntersville Recreation Center to the Guntersville Water Treatment Plant.

Tickets are available as single-day passes, weekend passes, ultimate weekend passes, ticket blocks and club level, or you can purchase personal tent spaces for tailgating. Full ticket pricing and information can be found here.

For more information on the event, including wristbands, parking and frequently asked questions, you can visit the event website here.