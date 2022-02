LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is looking for a suspect they believe was involved in an armed robbery Friday morning.

The LCSO issued a “Be On the Lookout” (BOLO) for 32-year-old Jimmy Dale Gatlin, II in connection to the incident that happened on Nelson Road earlier today.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on the whereabouts of Gatlin to contact them at (256) 232-0111.