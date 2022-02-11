DeKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from the Lickskillet community was arrested this week after police say he fired a gun into his neighbor’s vehicle.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the gunshots stemmed from a dispute between two neighbors.

Deputies arrested and charged Charles Steven Henderson, 53, of Fort Payne, with discharging a firearm into an unoccupied building.

Jail records show Henderson was arrested on February 8, but released midday on Friday, February 11.