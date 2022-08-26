ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An apprenticeship program in Northeast Alabama is now accepting applications.

Now in its third year, Tyson Foods Albertville will be once again partnering with Snead State Community College’s Industrial Systems Technology Program.

The three students selected for the apprenticeship will receive education in the classroom at Snead State and on-site at the Tyson plant in Albertville. The on-site instruction will cover all phases of industrial systems, including safe work practices, skills development, and proficiency.

Industrial Maintenance Technicians, the specific role apprentices will be training for, are responsible for repairing, installing, adjusting, or maintaining industrial production and processing machinery. Apprentices will also be earning while they learn, with a starting pay of $19.24/hour for the apprenticeship. Successful completion of the apprenticeship will also come with a national occupational credential from the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.

Four students have enrolled since the program launched in 2021 and all have transitioned into full-time roles.

For more information and to apply for the position, visit the Tyson Careers website.