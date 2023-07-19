SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WHNT) — Looking to learn more about the Scottsboro Police Department (SPD) and the legal system? Chief Ron Latimer and the department will host their 24th Citizen Police Academy Program this fall.

The free program is designed to give citizens of all backgrounds and occupations the unique opportunity to gain first-hand information about the SPD and the legal system. The goal is to increase the public’s understanding of their duties and responsibilities, in order to “foster cooperative problem-solving between the SPD and the community.”

Citizens will learn about the challenges law enforcement officers face, the laws affecting citizens, the judicial system and emergency management. Participants will also have the chance to interact with officers, detectives and other personnel in a non-traditional “law enforcement” setting.

Topics taught during the Academy include:

Police training

Roles and responsibilities of officers

Use of firearms and deadly force options

Criminal investigative skills

Traffic laws

Crime scene search

Communications

Narcotics

Gang education

Specialized units

Some of the classes are hands-on and require student participation.

The program consists of 20-24 hours of police training, every Tuesday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the sheriff’s department beginning on September 12 and ending on November 14. There is also a 6-hour ride-along program where citizens will be able to ride with on-duty officers.

For clarification, the SPD says the objective of the program is not to, and will not, make the graduates police officers, but its intended to better inform citizens of police officers’ many functions and enhance community relations between graduates of the Academy and the people they touch in everyday life.

There are a few requirements and limitations. Citizens applying for the Academy must adhere to the following standards:

Must be 21 years old or older

No criminal record other than minor traffic violations

Physically able to meet training requirements

Must attend seven of the nine training sessions

Must complete the ride-along (6 hours minimum)

Must sign all required waivers and agreements

Must wear appropriate clothing

Applications must be picked up at the Scottsboro Police Department or submitted online on SPD’s website. Applications must be turned in by August 31.

All applicants will be notified by email, mail or by phone upon their acceptance to the program. The SPD asks applicants to be sure they include current contact information on the application.

Any questions can be directed to Officer Wade Patterson at 256-218-2005 or 26-574-4468.