MOULTON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) says a corrections officer is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Moulton.

LCSO said at around 7:45 p.m. Monday, a corrections officer witnessed a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Alabama Highway 157 and Parker Road.

Authorities said the officer exited his personal vehicle to check on injuries from the wreck and was hit by another vehicle attempting to avoid the accident.

According to the sheriff’s office, the officer was flown to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.