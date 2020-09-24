Lakeside Quilters showcase donated quilts in parade at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville

ALBERVTILLE, Ala. – The residents at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice in Albertville will be nice and cozy now thanks to the Lakeside Quilters.

The group of 20 to 25 women made more than a dozen new quilts for them and showcased their latest quilts off in a parade Wednesday.

Members have been making and donating the quilts to the hospice center since 2007, but also donate money to the hospice center.

Shepherd’s Cove Hospice chief relations officer Erin Stevens told News 19 the quilts make their residents, and their families feel more comfortable and at home.

“they have all types of designs and use all types of fabrics and materials and resources, and we are the benefactors of those gifts. And some are patriotic themed, some are soft, some are bright and cheery, but all are made with love and caring for these patients that are experiencing this end of life journey with us,” explained Stevens.

Stevens said the Lakeside Quilters don’t donate every year, but they do as the quilts wear out.