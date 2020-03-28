Lake Guntersville Music Academy hosts virtual recital during COVID-19 crisis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala.- Taking music lessons is usually done in person. However, many students are currently staying home in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Students taking lessons at Lake Guntersville Music Academy are honing their skills through video chats.

“It’s nice to be able to do something like this when I am stuck at home and not a lot to do.” Said 13-year-old Thomas Rowe.

It has its pros and cons.

“Oddly enough, I feel like I teacher better, because you’re actually focusing, you actually have to look in and say turn there, turn there, and you can see, so like in guitar lessons, the angle, and whatnot, I can actually say I can see that part of your hand, turn this way, turn this way, so I find, I can focus a little bit more,” explained Sullivan.

Academy owner and instructor Keith Sullivan told WHNT News 19 that beginner and singing lessons are possible but are more difficult. Sullivan works daily with different students, including Rowe.

It is recital season, but no large events like that are allowed. In order to showcase the students’ skills, the academy is hosting a virtual recital.

“In these uncertain times, I think having a routine and seeing a familiar face, even if it’s digital, but seeing a familiar face outside of the home is extremely important,” explained Sullivan.

Around 10 students will be featured in the recital, but they will all play from the comfort and safety of their own homes.

Performers will log in to this specific YouTube channel, play their prepared piece, and then log off, so the next student can join.

Those at home can also watch the virtual recital here.

Rowe told WHNT News 19 that he and his family are excited about it.

“We still get to enjoy music even if it isn’t in person with each other but even if it’s just over Facetime or something like that,” said Rowe.

The recital is Saturday at 8 p.m.

Sullivan said he plans to host a virtual recital each Saturday until the novel coronavirus goes away.